Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,034,000 after purchasing an additional 861,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.10. 105,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,635. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.