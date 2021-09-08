Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at $229,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 5.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.