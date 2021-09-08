Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 13,147 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,978 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. 134,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,789,667. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

