Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.14.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 313,435 shares of company stock valued at $115,482,193 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $5.25 on Wednesday, reaching $294.71. The company had a trading volume of 79,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,255. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

