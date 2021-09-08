Vectors Research Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 503,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.24. 11,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,222. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

