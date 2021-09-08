Vectors Research Management LLC Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,947. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

