Vectors Research Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,326,000 after acquiring an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after acquiring an additional 817,766 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $95.01. 29,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 96.49%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,514,289 shares of company stock valued at $350,202,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

