Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.570-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.880 EPS.

VEEV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.68. 22,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 122.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.82 and its 200 day moving average is $291.55. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,730,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

