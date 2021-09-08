Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $67.51 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Verasity has a market cap of $170.74 million and $67.51 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00147129 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

