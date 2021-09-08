Verint Systems (VRNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect Verint Systems to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Verint Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNT opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -247.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.