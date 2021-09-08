Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 35.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 96.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

