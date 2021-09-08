Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,488 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $162.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.54 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $257.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.