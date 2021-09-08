Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $461.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.41. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $465.40.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

