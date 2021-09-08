Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Autohome in the first quarter worth approximately $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Autohome by 5,517.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Autohome in the first quarter worth approximately $156,156,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Autohome in the first quarter worth approximately $70,659,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Autohome in the first quarter worth approximately $49,118,000. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATHM. TheStreet lowered Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.