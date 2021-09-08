Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 87.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

