Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

NYSE LIN opened at $315.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $163.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $317.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

