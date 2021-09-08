Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $122.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.