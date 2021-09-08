Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico Sells 1,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $128,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $248,500.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,700 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $204,238.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $592,350.00.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.
Vicor stock opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $129.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 31.2% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vicor by 278.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
