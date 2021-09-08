Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico Sells 1,000 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $128,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $248,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,700 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $204,238.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $592,350.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

Vicor stock opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.64. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $129.26.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 31.2% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vicor by 278.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.