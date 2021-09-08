Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Victoria’s Secret stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.21. 1,798,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,364. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

