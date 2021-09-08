Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. Victory Capital reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCTR. B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of VCTR traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,457. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

