Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 58,293 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on FCF shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

