Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,085 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of CryoLife worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CryoLife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,355,000 after acquiring an additional 152,072 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,206,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after buying an additional 495,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after buying an additional 118,189 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,418,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after buying an additional 74,061 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRY opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -84.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $145,245.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,913.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

