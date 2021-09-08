Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,390 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,605,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,258,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth about $247,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 21.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 572,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 29,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

FFBC stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.