Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,659 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 37,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

