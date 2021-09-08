Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,945 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of First Mid Bancshares worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

FMBH stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $732.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.98. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

