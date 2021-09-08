Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 36.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 974,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,015,000 after acquiring an additional 260,445 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 10.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $108,000.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

