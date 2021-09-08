Vidulum (VDL) Trading Up 105.4% Over Last 7 Days

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 53% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 105.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $275,960.51 and $2,505.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004113 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.