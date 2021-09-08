Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Shares Up 34.6%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN)’s stock price shot up 34.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.66. 256,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 987% from the average session volume of 23,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $44.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39.

About Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.