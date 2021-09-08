VINchain (VIN) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $273,287.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VINchain has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00059056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.40 or 0.00163683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.45 or 0.00717357 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

