Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.20

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 1181367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the second quarter valued at about $641,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter worth about $365,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Vinco Ventures during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vinco Ventures by 122.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

