Virginia National Bankshares Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS VABK opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. Virginia National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.65 million and a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VABK. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

