Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE:NCV opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

