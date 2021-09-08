Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:VGI opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $12.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

