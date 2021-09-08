Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $713.45 Million

Analysts expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce $713.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $717.00 million and the lowest is $711.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $747.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visteon stock opened at $102.81 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.30. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80 and a beta of 2.01.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

