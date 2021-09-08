VITE (VITE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.23 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, VITE has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a total market capitalization of $40.72 million and $12.23 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00063077 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,020,954,190 coins and its circulating supply is 488,383,079 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

