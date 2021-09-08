Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €41.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIV. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.60 ($39.53) price target on Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €33.99 ($39.99).

EPA:VIV opened at €33.00 ($38.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.08. Vivendi has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

