Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.59.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.92. 162,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,299,751. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $414.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $119,190,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $944,801,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,662,957 shares of company stock worth $3,455,924,132. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

