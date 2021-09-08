Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

WJG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 261 ($3.41) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

WJG opened at GBX 247 ($3.23) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.46. Watkin Jones has a twelve month low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The stock has a market cap of £632.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27.

In other news, insider Grenville Turner bought 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £200,100 ($261,431.93). Also, insider Alan Giddins bought 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £147,200 ($192,317.74).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

