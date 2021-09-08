Wealth Architects LLC Buys 374 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after buying an additional 1,177,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after buying an additional 301,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,037,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,528,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,874,000 after buying an additional 80,795 shares in the last quarter.

VXF traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.79 and its 200-day moving average is $183.38. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $122.45 and a 1 year high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

