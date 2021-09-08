Wealth Architects LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,839 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.65. 288,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,837,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

