Wealth Architects LLC Sells 7,125 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLTR traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. 692,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,510,922. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,071.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,791,769 shares of company stock valued at $136,096,982 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

