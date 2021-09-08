Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Up 4%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.74. 3,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 195,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,076,000. Exor Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,107,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

