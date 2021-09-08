Wells Fargo & Company Trims Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price to $137.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.87. 536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.65 and a 200 day moving average of $154.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after purchasing an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after buying an additional 282,377 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after buying an additional 271,690 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,826,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

