Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 165.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 507,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after acquiring an additional 316,387 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $459,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

