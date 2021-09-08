Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $270,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

PFG stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

