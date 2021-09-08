Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Exelon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exelon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in Exelon by 59.9% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

