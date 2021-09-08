Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $352,000 in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 52,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,964,000 after buying an additional 1,737,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,088,000 after buying an additional 1,160,330 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 1,113,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,290,000. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of CRK opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.