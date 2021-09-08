Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,450,634,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

AMZN opened at $3,509.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,463.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,322.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.