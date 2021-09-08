Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,690 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.8% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 4.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of O stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

