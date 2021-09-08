Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,034 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1,829.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $1,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

